Marcos-Duterte tandem adopts Gringo Honasan in Senate slate

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his runningmate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio have adopted Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan II as the 11th member of their senatorial ticket.

"We are pleased that he is now part of our senatorial slate. We believe that Sen. Gringo will accomplish a lot in the Senate, coming up with laws that will help ensure better lives for our countrymen," Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer Marcos Jr. said in a statement.

The statement added that Honasan's Reform Party had officially adopted the BBM-Sara UniTeam tandem as its presidential and vice presidential bets in the coming May elections.

The Marcos camp said Honasan was a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, and served as senator between 1995 to 2004 and from 2007 to 2019.

It added that the former senator co-authored several bills such as the Clean Air Act of 1999, the Clean Water Act, the National Security Policy, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2009, the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Extension with Reforms Law (CARPER).

Meanwhile, Honasan's profile on the DICT website said the senator played a key role in the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which "toppled the authoritarian rule" of former president and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The former chief executive is the father of the younger Marcos.

"He (Honasan) rose to prominence as one of the leaders of a group of young, idealistic officers known as the Reform the Armed Forces Movement (RAM)," Honasan's profile said, "who believed that the President had health problems making him lose effective control over governance, and the moral ascendancy to lead the nation."

