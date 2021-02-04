Court postpones arraignment of Rappler chief Ressa, writer on 3rd cyber libel case

Rappler CEO and journalist Maria Ressa speaks during a press conference after receiving a guilty verdict on cyber libel by the Manila Regional Trial Court on June 15, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A Manila court on Thursday granted the plea of Rappler chief Maria Ressa and writer Rambo Talabong to postpone their arraignment for a cyber libel case over an article alleging "thesis for sale" at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

The respondents had filed a motion to quash questioning court’s jurisdiction and claimed the Rappler report was a qualifiedly privileged communication, a defense against libel.

Talabong’s report alleging thesis-for-sale is a fair and true report, made in good faith, without any comments or remarks of an official proceeding, said Rappler counsel Ted Te.

Both Ressa and Talabong have posted P30,000 bail, Te earlier said.

READ: Ressa and Talabong’s motion to quash which quoted the information against them. They claim Court has no jurisdiction because important allegations as to venue were not included in the information. pic.twitter.com/dPmIUsCfGn — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 4, 2021

The article, published in January 2020, alleged that Benilde professor Ariel Pineda allowed students to pass their thesis subject in exchange for P20,000, through a middleman.

Pineda is a “well-known” professor in the Export Management Program and is also a program director, according to portions of the article cited in the criminal information.

This is the third cyber libel cases that has been filed against Ressa. She is currently appealing her and former Rappler researcher/writer Reynaldo Santos’ cyber libel conviction over a 2012 article linking businessman Wilfredo Keng to alleged shady deals.

Keng filed a second cyber libel case against Ressa over a tweet shortly after her arrest in February 2019 that shared screenshots of a 2002 Philippine Star article linking Keng to the killing of a Manila councilor and other illegal activities, which was referred to in the 2012 Rappler article.

More details to follow.