Robin Padilla says against tax incentives for foreign investors

Actor Robin Padilla during the PDP-Laban campaign sortie held at the Marikina Hotel and Convention Center on March 20, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senatorial aspirant and actor Robin Padilla said Thursday he opposes tax incentives for foreign investors and seeks higher income so Filipino migrant workers can come home.

Padilla cited as an example his being an investor in Australia, saying he pays "double" the taxes.

"Pag sa ibang bansa naginvest ka ang tax mo doble. Dito sa Pilipinas magkakaroon ng foreign investor, ang tax mo libre. Dapat lang 50-50 tayo pero pagdating sa tax di mo dapat pinapaboran ang foreigner sa Pinoy," he told ANC's Headstart.

(If you invest in other countries, your tax is double. Here in the Philippines if you're a foreign investor you're tax-free. We should have a 50-50 share but when it comes to tax we shouldn't favor foreigners over Filipinos.)

Government should raise the "minimum monthly" income so overseas Filipino workers can return to the country, Padilla said.

"Dapat magkaroon tayo ng average. Kailangan dapat ang kinikita ng isang pamilya at least P25,000," he said.

(We should have an average. A family should earn at leats P25,000.)

When asked if he knew how to make a law, Padilla said he could hire lawyers to help him.

"Marami po tayong pwedeng kuning lawyer. Tapos na po tayo sa panahon na ang lawyer ang gumagawa ng batas kaya di niyo maintindihan," he said.

(There are many lawyers we can get. The time when lawyers are drafting measures that people can't understand has passed.)

"Panahon na po na isang Robin Padilla ang gumawa ng batas sa guidance ng magagaling na lawyer para maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan kung ano ang batas."

(It's time for a Robin Padilla to make a law guided by good lawyers so the public can understand it.)