Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Davao de Oro

Watch more News on iWantTFC

(UPDATED) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked parts of the southern portion of the country Wednesday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor was recorded at 6:44 p.m., 12 kilometers northeast of New Bataan with a depth of 27 kilometers.

Several residents in affected areas reported the extent of damage caused by the quake, including Cristy Angel Larita from the Municipality of Montevista.

She said most of their glassware shattered due as they fell from the shelves at the height of the tremor. “Mga panindang inumin po 'yung mga nabagsak sa sahig. Tapos lahat po ng babasagin naming mga gamit like pitcher po ay nabasag po lahat,” said Larita.

A house in the same municipality had significant damage, with a portion of its wall falling over. No casualty was reported.

Courtesy of Grey Cia Diaz

Meanwhile, CCTV footage captured the moment the quake triggered waves in the water enclosed by an inflatable pool in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Ben Tesiorna

Several students were also forced to evacuate their campus along Guzman Street in Davao City after an Intensity III jolt was felt in the area.

Courtesy of Joseph Tacson

An Intensity V quake was recorded in New Bataan, Davao de Oro while Davao City, and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur felt an Intensity IV jolt, based on the seismology bureau's data.

According to Phivolcs, the following areas experienced an Intensity III tremor: Damulog, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and Talakag, Bukidnon; Cagayan De Oro City; and Cagwait, and Hinatuan,

Surigao del Sur.

A large portion of the southern part of the country also recorded an Intensity II earthquake, namely: President Roxas, Capiz; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; City of El Salvador, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; Aleosan, Antipas, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Kidapawan City, Libungan, M'lang, Magpet, Makilala, Matalam, Pikit, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; and Cotabato City.

An Intensity I strike from the earthquake was reported in Esperanza, and Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat.

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity V - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III - Davao City; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; and Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II - Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Libona and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco,

Southern Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Malapatan, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, General Santos City, Koronadal City and Tampakan, South Cotabato; and Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I - Alamada, Cotabato; Baybay and Dulag, Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Maitum, Sarangani; Suralla, Santo Nino, T'Boli, and Tantangan, South Cotabato; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; and Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

— with reports from Christel Bulosan and Hernel Tocmo