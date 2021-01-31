Face masks required in public, private vehicles: LTO

Passengers take a jeepney ride in Las Piñas City on December 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Passengers of a vehicle must wear a face mask regardless if they are from the same household, the Land Transportation Office said Monday.

Private vehicle violators will be fined P2,000 for reckless driving, while public vehicles will be fined P5,000, said LTO director Clarence Guinto.

"Kung galing kayo sa isang bahay, di rin nasasabi sa regulation, dapat mag-face mask pa rin. It does not distinguish kung magkasama kayo sa bahay or hindi as long as you are 2 or more," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If you're from the same household, it's not mentioned in the regulation, you should still wear a face mask. It does not distinguish if you are from the same household or not as long as there are 2 passengers or more.)

The LTO will look into the possible effects of wearing a face mask in an enclosed vehicle for senior citizens, he added.

"We can always review this. We’ll look into this. May exemption naman pag mga emergency (Emergencies are exempted)," he said.

The public may also contest enforcers' citations to their office, Guinto said.

"Di natin pinapayagan ang maling enforcement. We encourage the public kung may situation na you feel aggrieved, mali ang enforcement, you can always contest the citation within 5 days," he said.

(We don't condone wrong enforcement. We encourage the public to contest the citation within 5 days if they feel aggrieved, if the enforcement is wrong.)

"Kaya lang sa’min dapat sa LTO ipapadala ‘yung contest, hindi sa social media."

(But they must send it to the LTO, not post it on social media.)