MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with the diplomatic corps during the traditional vin d'honneur at the Malacanang Palace Tuesday evening.

In the event, Marcos Jr. and Papal Nuncio Charles Brown, who is also considered the dean of the Diplomatic Corps, shared a toast alongside the foreign envoys and other officials of the government.

In his speech, Marcos shared about his most recent attendance at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and how he presented his administration's economic agenda.

"This economic forum is particularly important because it provided the opportunity to tell the good news about the Philippine economy and announce our plans and programs to the global business leaders," he said.

"I also revealed the plan for the creation of the sovereign wealth fund or the Maharlika Fund. This will diversify our financial portfolio by creating new revenue schemes for the country. The economic team of the Executive branch is ready to closely work with Congress, with all stakeholders to thresh out well-crafted law," he added.

He added that the Philippines is poised to achieve the "upper middle income status" following the rollout of the Philippine Development Plan which he said would pave the way for the country's "social and economic transformation."

"I urge our friends from the diplomatic community to work with us in achieving our development goals...through partnerships and cooperation with your respected governments and also your private sectors. Let us discuss opportunities where our countries can participate for the mutual benefit of the Philippines and your countries," Marcos stressed.

The chief executive also highlighted how his administration is putting "great importance" to the country's international engagements in pursuing "peace, security and prosperity" with the other nations of the world.

"As it continues to be a cornerstone of Philippine foreign policy, we aim to elevate our relations with bilateral and multilateral partners. We are a staunch champion of multilateralism and remain invested in working with partners in building a stronger united nations - one that is more fair, more constructive and more united," Marcos said.

He also echoed his call for support for the country's bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2027 to 2028.

UNSC is known to be in charge of "maintaining international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, cooperate in solving international problems and in promoting respect for human rights" among members of the United Nations.

As he raised a toast, Marcos invited the diplomatic community to strengthen the bond between nations for the mutual benefit of the countries and its peoples.

Brown, for his part, assured Marcos Jr. that diplomatic corps supports his administration's goals for the "poor and the marginalized" for the year 2023 and beyond.

"It is an honor for me to express that we have all the members of the diplomatic corps. Our heartfelt best wishes for the new year blessed with peace, prosperity, mutual understanding and global solidarity," he said.

The Vin d’honneur is an official reception hosted by the President of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace, traditionally on New Year’s Day.

Vin d’honneur comes from the French practice, which means “wine of honor,” and takes place at the end of inaugurations, speeches and ceremonies.