Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Medical Association has proposed to conduct a national vaccination day for the inoculation of children aged 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19, its president said Monday.

Government is set to roll out coronavirus vaccination on said age group on Friday.

The national vaccination day will be conducted so that parents will be off from work to accompany their children, said PMA president Dr. Benito Atienza.

"The vaccination will be conducive for children, free-flowing air, those areas with playground, sana maglagay tayo ng informational videos para di mainip sila," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We should put up informational videos so they won't get bored.)

"We need them to be there at the vaccination day na walang iisipin kundi bakuna (without anything but vaccination on their mind)...The parents should be away from work and accompany their children to the vaccination site."

Among requirements for children's vaccinations are valid IDs with photos for both the children and the parent, proof of relationship such as birth certificate, medical certificate for children with comorbidities, and special power of attorney or barangay certificate for guardians, according to Atienza.

Children will also be monitored for 15 minutes following vaccination, he said.

"There will be another doctor or medical frontliner to explain what they will do during and after vaccination especially pag nilagnat (if they catch fever)," he said.

"That's why there should be a weighing scale in diff vaccination sites. The paracetamol to be given to them will depend on the weight."