PNP reshuffles senior officials as key personnel retire

ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Sunday it reshuffled its senior officials following retirement of some personnel.

Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro was designated as acting director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) as Maj. Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel is set to retire on Feb. 11, the PNP said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. Dennis Agustin was assigned as PNP Director for Intelligence, succeeding Major General Amado Clifton Empiso who will retire on Feb. 6, while Big. Gen. Luisito Magnaye will replace Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan as Health Service Director following the latter's retirement Sunday.

“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials and ensure continuity of command,” PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said.

Other new designations are:

Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. - acting director for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM)

Brig. Gen. Domingo Lucas - acting director for Research and Development (DRD)

Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra - deputy regional director for Administration, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr - deputy regional director for Operations, NCRPO

Brig. Gen. Florencio Ortilla - director, Aviation Security Group

Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta - regional director, Police Regional Office 1 (San Fernando, La Union)

Brig. Gen. Celso Bael - deputy regional director for Administration, PRO-MIMAROPA

Brig. Gen. Nelson Bondoc - district director, Northern Police District

Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz - district director, Southern Police District

Col. Ronaldo Cabral - acting deputy regional director for Administration, PRO-10 (Cagayan de Oro)

Brig. Gen. Walfredo Pornillos - deputy regional director for Administration, PRO-BAR

Brig. Gen. Jon Arnaldo - ex-officio directorate for Intelligence

Col. Tellio Ngis-O - acting deputy director, Special Action Force

Col. John Guygoyon - acting ex-offico Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management

Col. Angeles Geñorga Jr. - acting dean of Academics, Philippine National Police Academy

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Llanera - director, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group

Brig. Gen. Samuel Nacion - deputy director, National Police Training Institute

Col. Victor Wanchakan - acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO9 (Zamboanga)

Col. Victor Valencia - acting Ex-O, DRD

Col. Robert Gallardo - acting Chief, Legislative Affairs Center, DPL

