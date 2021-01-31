Child car seat law to take effect Feb. 2

MANILA - Starting Feb. 2, the government will implement the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act also known as the Child Car Seat Law, which requires child restraint systems for child passengers in private vehicles to prevent injury and deaths in case of a crash.

Under the law's implementing rules, drivers who violate the law shall be fined P1,000 for first offense; P2,000 for the second offense and P5,000 and suspension of the driver's license for a period of one year for the third and succeeding offenses.

Meanwhile, any "manufacturer, distributor, importer, retailer and seller" who violates it may be punished with a fine of P50,000 to P100,000 for "each and every child restraint system manufactured, distributed, imported and/ or sold".

The Land Transportation Office has started training fitters and enforcers as well as developing the guidelines for the law's implementation. The Department of Trade and Industry meanwhile has issued mandatory product certification for car seats.

The law covers private motor vehicles, but it also says the Department of Transportation "may recommend to Congress the inclusion of public motor vehicles and other vehicles used for public transport".

While the law will already effect on Tuesday, the LTO said it will only start apprehending violators in "3 to 6 months."

LTO Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Roberto Valera said there are still concerns that "need to be addressed".

"We have to finalize the administrative order on the tint law/ some cars have dark tints so it will be harder for us. Enforcement of the law is visual, we have to see if the child is on the car seat," he said.