PACC chair Dante Jimenez dies

Dante Jimenez at a House committee on justice meeting on the impeachment complaint against then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, September 13, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA— Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Dante Jimenez has passed away, his family confirmed Saturday. He was 68.

"With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing away of Dante La. Jimenez, PACC Chairman, due to Aortic Aneurysm at 9:43 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021," the family said in a statement.

"We ask for your prayers for the eternal repose of a man who devoted his life in the crusade against crime and corruption and for good governance. We will miss him so dearly. May he rest in peace."

Jimenez, long-time chair of anti-crime group Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, was appointed to the Duterte administration in January 2018 as head of the PACC.

He was later named co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) after Vice President Leni Robredo was sacked from the post following a brief stint.

