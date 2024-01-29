Vietnamese conglomerate eyes PH battery, electric vehicle market: Marcos Jr.

HANOI — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said that a Vietnamese conglomerate is interested to enter the Philippine battery and electronic vehicle industry.



Marcos Jr. met with executives of VinGroup — one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates — after arriving in Hanoi for a 2-day state visit.



“Papasok sila sa Pilipinas dahil interesado sila na gumawa ng baterya,” the President said during his meeting with Filipinos residing in Vietnam.



“‘Yan ang importanteng teknolohiya ngayon at ang magdala ng EV o electronic vehicles,” he said.



Marcos Jr. has been pushing to develop the Philippines’ renewable energy industry as he advocates to minimize the impact of climate change in coastal nations like the Philippines.



Last year, Marcos Jr. admitted that the Philippines’ transition to renewable energy has been “slow” due to the lack of infrastructure.



This, after he told other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) that half of the Philippines would be powered by renewable by 2040.