Manila bans dragon dances, parties to celebrate Chinese New Year

The city government of Manila will cancel events related to the celebration of the Chinese New Year to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Binondo, Chinatown area, the city information office announced on social media Friday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued Executive Order No. 4, the goal of which is to slow down a virus spread when the Chinese community celebrates the Lunar New Year on February 12.

This means dragon dances, street parties or any parade traditionally being held to celebrate the event are prohibited.

"The activities during the New Year celebration, if not cancelled, can be surely an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission thereby endangering the health, well-being and safety not only of resident but also their visitors who will join them in the celebration," said Moreno in the memo.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Binondo was supposed to start on the eve of the Lunar New Year on February 11.

The government has recently placed Metro Manila, the Cordilleras and 6 other areas under general community quarantine in February to arrest the spread of COVID-19.