MRT-3 GM Rodolfo Garcia positive for COVID-19

MRT-3 General Manager Rodolfo Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently confined in intensive care, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Thursday.

MRT director Michael Capati is also infected, but is said to be recovering, he added.

Tugade's announcement came after 42 MRT-3 employees tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the MRT-3 depot in Quezon City being placed under “enhanced access control” Wednesday. One MRT-3 employee has died of the illness.

All those who tested positive are in quarantine, officials said.

The enclosed depot, located underneath a mall, is limiting access to employees for almost a week.

"We can consider it as parang part of the quarantine measures kasi since confined to the MRT-3 (office) personnel. Buti na lang na even before this cases, we already shifted to work from home arrangement,” Usec for Railways TJ Batan said in an online interview.

The depot houses the Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on the first floor and the office personnel on the second floor.

The initial reported case was among the MRT-3 depot office personnel who had a face-to-face meeting with the other staff. Early last week, all office personnel undertook an mass RT-PCR swab test.