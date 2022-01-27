MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet and Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said on Thursday that should he become president, he will allow the International Criminal Court (ICC) to pursue its preliminary investigation on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

“You come here and investigate, do what you have to do,” said the 47-year old presidential aspirant in an interview with Boy Abunda.

Domagoso was the fourth guest at The 2022 Presidential One-on-One Interviews featured on the Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube.

His statement was in response to Abunda’s hypothetical question, where the host sought his thoughts on the ICC investigation.

“Welcome kayo rito. Wala naman tayong tinatago. Our justice system continues to work, and it’s effective. Gumagana, nothing to hide,” said Domagoso.

(You're welcome here. We're hiding nothing.)

He was presented with facts related to Duterte’s decision for the country to withdraw from the ICC, and his threat to arrest investigators of the international body should they proceed with their investigation in the country on alleged drug war abuses.

But the Manila mayor said that should he become president, he will welcome ICC investigators and recognize the country's agreement with the global legal body. Domagoso said the Philippines should recognize agreements with ICC, the Hague, and the United Nations.

“We must continue to recognize and welcome these people. Para sa ganun bumalik ulit tayo sa status na, ah wala naman tayong ikinukubli. Saka walang dapat kabahan ang sinuman, kung wala ka namang ginawang kasalanan. So welcome na welcome siya sa atin,” said Domagoso.

(So we can return to the status where we're not hiding anything. Nobody should be nervous if they're not doing anything wrong. So they're very welcome here.)