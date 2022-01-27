COVID-19 Alert 3 up in 6 provinces starting Friday

A group of government employees takes a group photo in front of the sign at Mambajao Plaza in Camiguin, Oct. 20, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — Six more provinces will be escalated to COVID-19 Alert 3, government said on Thursday.

Palawan, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu will be under Alert Level 3 from Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 until Feb. 15, 2022, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The third alert in a 5-level system bans contact sports, fun fairs, casinos, and face-to-face classes, except those previously allowed by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.

Alert 3 also limits to fully vaccinated individuals and reduces to 30 percent the indoor operating capacity of dine-in services, religious gatherings, fitness studios, personal care services, and recreational venues.

An area’s alert level depends on its COVID-19 daily attack rate, growth rate, and healthcare utilization.

Metro Manila and several other areas are under Alert 3 at least until Monday.

The Philippines has logged some 3.49 million overall COVID-19 cases, with 53,736 deaths.

At least 58.1 million of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.