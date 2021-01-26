Metro Manila ready for COVID vaccine rollout: MMDA

A pharmacist fills a syringe to prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers at a vaccination site in Torrance, California on December 19, 2020. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

MANILA - Cities in Metro Manila are ready for the rollout COVID-19 vaccines a month before the expected arrival of the first batch of vaccines, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager said Tuesday.

His statement came after Metro Manila mayors met virtually with officials of the IATF to discuss the plans for the immunization program, including the identification of cold storage facilities and vaccinators, and the preparation of a list of individuals, who will get vaccinated.

“I think handang-handa na. Sabi nga kanina sa Pasig kay Mayor Vico e, nung nagpresent sila, sabi niya, vaccine nalang kulang, tatakbo na. Meaning, handa talaga,” MMDA GM Jojo Garcia said.

During the virtual meeting, Garcia said vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. assured them that an initial batch of COVID vaccines will arrive before the end of February, but the quantity has yet to be finalized. He did not disclose the brands of these vaccines.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 will visit all Metro Manila cities to check on their preparations for the rollout of COVID vaccines. NTF officials were in Pasig City Tuesday, and is scheduled to visit Taguig City and Makati City Wednesday.

“Lahat po ng LGUs sa (Metro) Manila pupuntahan po ‘yan to check on the preparation. We’re also going to check kung paano iha-handle. Alam naman natin sensitive ang ating vaccines. May mga temperature ‘yan,” Garcia said.

“Hopefully matapos namin this week or next week,” he added.

The DILG has given assurance that personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Bureau of Fire Protection will assist local governments in the immunization program.

