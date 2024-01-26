MANILA — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Friday reaffirmed the suspension of two shows of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Programs "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" were suspended due to multiple complaints regarding the alleged use of death threats and profane language by a host during an October 10, 2023 episode.

The MTRCB said both programs violated guidelines on broadcasting content.

It said the network's motion for reconsiderations (MR) against the suspension "merely reiterated points already raised in the position papers submitted earlier."

"As such, the MTRCB has decided to deny both MRs," it said.

“MTRCB’s mandate is to protect viewers from inappropriate content, more so on Television where viewers of all ages have unadulterated access. Grounded in the principles of due process and fairness, our resolve to enforce accountability in media content regulation is resolute,” MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto said in a press release.

SMNI had been the focus of separate hearings at the House of Representatives into potential franchise violations, including the broadcast of false and defamatory content.

The hearings were prompted by assertions made on the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez supposedly had a travel budget of P1.8 billion, a claim that the House rejected and that SMNI host Jeffrey Celiz later admitted was wrong.

Hearings also touched on an alleged threat that former President Rodrigo Duterte made on his "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" show against ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and on repeated incidents of SMNI hosts labeling activists, human rights workers and political figures as rebels and terrorists.

The National Telecommunications Commission this week ordered SMNI to cease and desist from operating its radio and television stations pending hearing and final consideration of its administrative case with the regulator.

A Quezon City court, meanwhile, threw out Castro's criminal complaint against Duterte for allegedly threatening her life.

Watch more News on iWantTFC