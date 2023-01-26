Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino American Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes was at the recent SHOT show in Las Vegas, supporting Philippines-based company Armscor.

While the Republican Attorney General takes time to network with fellow Filipinos, he said his job as top law enforcement officer of his state never stops.

Reyes noted that the issue of human trafficking is of high importance and he wants to work with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in saving lives.

"Far too many victims are Filipina, men, women, and children who are being trafficked not just for sex but for labor trafficking, organ harvesting, horrific, inhumane manifestations of that evil and so we want to work together," Reyes said.

In an effort to tackle the increased flow of drugs into Utah and combat the opioid epidemic, Reyes organized the Utah Opioid Task Force in 2017.

"Our Southern border is allowing all these illicit drugs to come in and it’s devastating too many communities, including many Filipino Americans who are suffering from the ravages of the opioid epidemic, illegal fentanyl."

Reyes said he is committed to protecting children from the dangers of the internet. This is done through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which investigates and prosecutes individuals who use the internet to exploit children.

"Our young people are suffering far too much from exposure to child porn to perpetrators and pedophiles. Social media is allowing a lot of suicide idealization," the official pointed out. "So we are going to work with and if needed hold accountable the big tech companies from Utah."

Reyes was first appointed as Utah’s Attorney General in 2013 and is now serving his third term.