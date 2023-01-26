Transgender Filipina found dead in NYC hotel

Watch more News on iWantTFC

When the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call last January 19th, they found a 47-year-old individual lying unconscious and unresponsive on a hotel bed located at 16 East 39th St. in New York City.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York later on identified the deceased individual as Rodolfo Mañacap Jr. who had been reported missing for a few days. Friends say the transgender Pinay was also known as Olivia Snow.

According to authorities, there are no apparent signs of trauma to her body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death via an autopsy.

Philippine Consul General Senen Mangalile said the consulate is in touch with authorities

"We are waiting for the results of the investigation that is being carried out at the moment. We have been in touch with the family and we have assured them that the consulate is here to support and to extend whatever assistance that they need. It is a sad and unfortunate thing that happened but we will get to the bottom of why and how it happened," Mangalile said.

The Philippine Consulate is also looking into Mañacap's funeral arrangements and repatriation.

"Tutulong po ang konsulado kung ano man ang kayang itulong sa paguwi ng labi ng ating kababayan na nasawi sa NY at yun po ay bahagi ng commitment ng ating gobyerno," the consul general noted.

(The consulate will help however way we can to bring home the body of our fellow Filipino, who passed away here in New York. And that is part of our commitment in the government.)

According to friends and social media posts, Mañacap was last seen in New Orleans, attending Miss Universe pageant events.