MANILA — The Department of Science and Technology is looking for 33 science experts for its fellowship program, vowing competitive compensation, a fellow said Thursday.

In an interview with ANC's "Rundown," Thomas Pascual, a fellow at the DOST's Science and Technology (S&T) Fellows Program, said the agency has opened 33 slots for the program.

"The science and technology fellows are actually researchers, scientists and engineers assigned in various DOST research projects and institutes," he explained.

Under the program, S&T fellows are "expected to participate in the conceptualization, policy and funding development, and monitoring and evaluation of various R&D (research and development) programs and projects," the DOST earlier said.

"These initiatives would then generate more outputs with nationwide social and economic impact such as partnerships, people services, publications, patents, products, and policies," the agency said in a statement.

The DOST said it was looking for experts in the following fields: radio frequency and wireless communications systems, blockchain technology, data and food science, environmental science, computer engineering, nanotechnology, material science and engineering, virology, geochemistry, health technology assessment or economics.

The agency added it was offering "competitive compensation" to attract the science experts.

Qualifications for the 33 fellows include the following:

17 S&T Fellow I – at least 3 years of relevant R&D experience after MS (Master of Science) graduation

11 S&T Fellow II – at least 5 years of relevant R&D experience after MS graduation

5 S&T Fellow III - PhD graduate with at least 10 years of relevant R&D experience

Now on its second year, the S&T Fellows Program currently has about 70 experts, according to Pascual.

"I think we need to attract more people in different areas in science and technology," he said.

"I'm very happy of how we're able to get in more competitive scientists to be able to work within the government, and not to go overseas," Pascual added.