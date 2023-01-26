Workers check printed ballots for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections for errors and flaws, which are being prepared for packaging and release at the National Printing Office on January 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will consider pilot-testing the automation of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in some areas in response to a call by Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga for Congress to study its automation.

In a press release, Barzaga said he urged the House of Representatives to study the possibility of automating the October 30 BSKE.

Barzaga's office said on Wednesday he filed House Resolution No. 717 which directs the Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the "viability and feasibility of adopting the experimental use of the Automated Elections System (AES) in the Barangay and SK elections."

"Automated elections have proven to be economical as it can accommodate up to more than 1,000 voters per clustered precinct as opposed to the 500 voters per precinct in manual elections which entails hiring more personnel in manual elections," he said in the resolution.

Barzaga believes existing Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) "can be refurbished and modified."

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia, however, rejected full election automation.

He said the poll body may consider pilot-testing in some areas.

"To fully automate is unlikely at this point. We are halfway the printing of ballots for the conduct of manual elections," Garcia said.