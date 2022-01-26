Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday, Jan. 25, meetst with her supporters and volunteers from Tawi-Tawi at the Rachel’s Hotel, the Robredo People’s Council (RPC) Volunteer Center in Bongao. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo batted for insurance as a "safety net" for Filipinos who lose their jobs, instead of limiting government aid to dole outs.

Robredo, who is seeking the presidency in this year's elections, said while her own office distributes "ayuda" or assistance, response to joblessness should be, "Dapat mas mekanismo (more of mechanism)."

"Iyong number one na pino-propose namin dito, maliban sa ayuda—‘pag sinabing ayuda sinisiguro mong may pagkain araw-araw—pero maliban doon, kailangan sana meron tayong unemployment insurance," she said in an interview with veteran host Boy Abunda that was streamed Wednesday.

"Para iyong mga nawawalan ng trabaho na hindi naman nila kasalanan, at least may safety net man lang sila," she continued.

(The number one thing we are proposing here is aside from aid—when you say aid, it's ensuring that food is available daily—but aside from that, we should have an unemployment insurance. This is so that those who lose their jobs through no fault of their own would al least have a safety net.)

Asked how “ayuda” is different from “doleout”, Robredo said it was the same thing.

“Pero ito kasi, crisis situation ito. Parang halimbawa, binagyo iyong lugar na ito, walang kuryente, walang tubig, wala silang makain,” said the presidential aspirant.

"Pero it’s short-term. Ang tao mas maa-appreciate niya kung maliban sa ayuda, bigyan mo siya ng pagkakataon na makapagtrabaho kasi mas long-term iyon para sa kaniya,” she continued.

(But this is a crisis situation. For example, this area was hit by a storm, there’s no electricity, there’s no water, they have nothing to eat. However, it’s short-term. People will appreciate more if aside from aid, you will give them a chance to work because it’s more long-term for them.)