MAYNILA—Niratipikahan na ng Senado ang Bicameral Conference Committee report hinggil sa Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products 3 Regulation Act”.

Sa kaniyang Bicam report explanation, sinabi ni Sen. Ralph Recto na target ng panukalang batas na i-regulate ang pagagmit ng vaporized nicotine products, non-nicotine at novel tobacco products. Layon aniya nito na makahikayat sa mga naninigarilyo na magkaroon ng alternatibo na “less harmful” o mas hindi nakakasama sa kalusugan.

"This bill is meant to regulate vaporized nicotine products, non-nicotine products and novel tobacco products. It is expected to encourage . . . from smoking the unhealthier cigarettes to these alternatives less harmful products. This bill is never intended to a new lifestyle especially from minors who are prohibited from having access to these products," ani Recto.

Panoorin: Panukalang Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products and Regulations Act, niratipikahan na ng Senado. @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/qK2lD7BL7z — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) January 25, 2022

Walang tumutol sa ratipikasyon ng bicam report.

Si Senator Pia Cayetano sinabi na maghahain na lamang siya ng paliwanag bukas hinggil sa Bicam report dahil wala naman sa agenda ang panukala pero dininig at pinagbotohan na hindi niya alam.

"It was not in the agenda and majority floor leader knows it is very important to me so i thought i would be notified if this will be taken up...but it would be nice if i am aware of it. If it was in the agenda...I know my voice would not matter anyway but I think as a matter of courtesy it should be in the agenda or I was confide," ani Cayetano.

Humingi naman ng paumanhin si Majority Leader Zubiri at ipinaliwanag na wala talaga sa agenda ang mga bicam reports kanina.

Kapag naipadala anya sa kanila para ratipikahan ay agad na nila itong ipinapasok sa agenda para agad mapagbotohan sa plenaryo.

"Whatever bicam report comes in we bring up to plenary. But my apologies I know its very close to the heart of Senator Cayetano we should have called her before the ratification," ani Zubiri.