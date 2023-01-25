Members of the police Special Action Force carry coffins of their 44 fallen comrades as their remains arrive at the Villamor Airbase on January 29, 2015. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday honored the 44 policemen who were slain in an anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

“We honor the 44 brave Special Action Force officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Marcos said in a tweet.

“Their heroism will always inspire us as we continue to protect and serve our people,” he said.

The statement was released in commemoration of the SAF 44’s 8th death anniversary on January 25.

The SAF 44 were deployed to Mamasapano to capture terrorist leader Zulkifli Abdhir more known as “Marwan.”

A senate investigation after the bloody incident showed that the lack of coordination between police generals and militants on the ground led to the slaughter of the elite unit.

Marcos Jr. was among the senators who thumbed down proposals to reopen congressional investigations that found the-President Benigno Aquino III liable for the Mamasapano tragedy.

Marcos Jr., who was then the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Government, pushed for the filing of cases against 90 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front who took part in the killing of the SAF 44.

In a separate social media post, the Presidential Communications Office posted a photo of the 44 SAF members to remember the heroism of the fallen personnel.

“Ang kanilang sakripisyo ay ‘di malilimutan at mananatiling inspirasyon para sa bawat Pilipino,” it read.

FROM THE ARCHIVES