LTO to probe fake Grab driver

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it has issued a show cause order to the owner and driver of the vehicle allegedly involved in attempts to ferry passengers by pretending to be a Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) provider.

This, after social media posts showed a black SUV trying to pick up multiple passengers by pretending to be a Grab accredited vehicle.

In a statement, the LTO said it has ordered the owner and driver of the SUV to appear before them at 10 a.m. on January 31, 2023 for a hearing.

They will be made to explain why he was plying a route while not being a TNVS unit, in violation of Private Motor Vehicle Operating as For-Hire in violation of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01.

They also stand to lose their license if found to be in violation of Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Republic Act 4136.

"Maliban dito, naka-alarma na rin ngayon ang plaka ng SUV upang mapigilan ang ano mang transaksyon habang nagpapatuloy ang pagsisiyasat," the LTO said.

“Hindi natin dapat makalimutan na ang driver’s license ay ibinibigay sa mga kuwalipikadong indibidwal bilang pribilehiyo ng gobyerno kaya’t hindi dapat inaabuso. Mas lalong hindi pupuwede na gamitin ang pribilehiyo na ito para manloko ng mga tao lalo ng mga pasahero na desperadong makauwi o makarating sa kanilang destinasyon,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade added.

Grab Philippines also issued a statement and expressed concern about the incidents.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent reports involving a certain individual who disguises himself to be Grab driver-partner to pick-up passengers. We have carefully reviewed our records and we can confirm that the vehicle is not registered with Grab. Our team has also reached out to the netizen involved, and we are yet to receive feedback," Grab Philippines said.

"We remain fully committed to ensuring utmost safety standards across our platform. We would like to once again remind our passengers to always ensure that the plate number and vehicle details indicated on the app matches with the vehicle that they will ride. We would also like to advise everyone to immediately report to us - via our Help Center, any suspicious or irregular activities so our team can immediately assist them," the company added.