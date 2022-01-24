Marcos Jr. asks why political dynasties should be made illegal

MANILA - Presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. asked on Monday why political dynasties should be made illegal.

On an interview with ONE PH, Marcos said if the people wanted to make political dynasties illegal, then it is possible. But he added that the country's dominant political families are not necessarily bad.

"But hanggang ngayon, the assumption, the premise has always been dominant political families are necessarily bad, and that's not necessarily the case. So, why will you make them illegal?" he said.

(Until now, the assumption, the premise has always been dominant political families are necessarily bad, and that's not necessarily the case. So, why will you make them illegal?)

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution prohibits political dynasties. It states: "The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law."

However, several bills proposing an Anti-Dynasty Law remain pending in Congress.

Marcos Jr. claimed that a law against political dynasties would target a "very, very specific" group of people in society.

The former senator added that the "best" anti-dynasty provision in the country is an election.

"Ilan ang nakita natin na mga malalaking pamilya na ilang taon nang nakaupo, hanggang third generation nang nakaupo bilang mayor, bilang gov, whatever, na biglang natanggal?" he said. "Dahil ayaw na ng tao eh. Basta sinabi ayaw ng mga tao eh tapos na kase siguro hindi na maganda ang kanilang performance. Ang pulitika naman is all about performance."

(How many big families that have been seated for years, having their third generation members sit as mayors, governors, whatever, then suddenly getting removed? Because the people didn't want them anymore. As long as the people say it, it's done, because probably their performance wasn't that good. Politics is all about performance.)

"If you're worried about dynasties, then take everybody to an election, labanan mo yung dynasty."

(If you're worried about dynasties then take everybody to an election, fight the dynasty.)

Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the country for 20 years. He was ousted in the 1986 EDSA revolution.

Until today, members of the Marcos family hold political offices like Senator Imee Marcos. Her son, Matthew Joseph Marcos Manotoc, is currently the governor of the family's bailiwick, Ilocos Norte. Michael Marcos Keon, a nephew of former president Marcos, is currently the mayor of the city of Laoag, Ilocos Norte.