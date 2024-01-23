Marcos celebrates 125th anniversary of First Philippine Republic

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graces the commemoration of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on January 23, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic at Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Tuesday.

Marcos said the government continues "working for national unity... for a cause higher than we are," inspired by the heroism and sacrifice of those who led the First Philippine Republic.

"Hindi makakaila na patuloy pa rin ang laban ng bayan sa banta ng sakit, kahirapan, kalamidad at iba pang uri ng mga panganib. Kaya naman makakaasa kayong magiging karamay ninyo ang pamahalaan sa pagharap sa mga pagsubok na ito," the President said.

"Bawat isa sa atin ay maituturing na bayani ng ating makabagong panahon. Tayo ang tagapangalaga ng ating henerasyon. Kagaya ng mga haligi ng Republika ng Malalolos, paigtingin natin lalo ang pag-ibig sa bayan," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Government officials in the event included Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, among others, AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairperson Emmanuel Calairo.

Zubiri, in his speech, said any changes in the Constitution should go through rigorous study, as a sign of respect and remembrance to the country's first republic.

The Senate President recently filed a resolution that seeks to amend charter provisions on the operation of public utilities, education services, and the advertising industry.

THE FIRST REPUBLIC

Established after the adoption of the Malolos Constitution of 1899, the First Philippine Republic was Asia’s First Constitutional Republic, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The First Philippine Republic replaced the revolutionary government created by President Emilio Aguinaldo after the proclamation of Philippine Independence from the Spanish Empire on June 12, 1898.

It lasted from January 1899 until Aguinaldo was captured by American Forces during the Philippine-American War in Palanan, Isabela on March 22, 1901, the NHCP added.

Jan. 23, 2024 is a special non-working day in Bulacan in celebration of the the First Philippine Republic's anniversary.



