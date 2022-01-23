MANILA — The printing of ballots for the automated election system that would be used in the May 9 national and local elections started Sunday, Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said.

Jimenez said it began with ballots that would be used in the Bangsamoro region, particularly Lanao del Sur province.

"Printing of official ballots for the 2022 national and local elections began at [approximately] 11:27 a.m. today, 23 January 2022, at the National Printing Office," Jimenez said.

More than 2.5 million ballots will be printed for the Bangsamoro region, Jimenez said.

The poll body's spokesperson added that the Comelec also finished printing ballots for the manual local absentee voting (LAV) and overseas voting.

The commission started printing around 60,000 LAV ballots last Thursday.

The Comelec said 67,442,714 official ballots would be printed for the upcoming elections, of which more than 1,697,202 would be for overseas voters.

