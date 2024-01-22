Marcos Jr. orders creation of online platform for data on El Niño

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of an online portal that would provide information and visual tools for the public to better understand the ongoing El Niño and its effects on different sectors.



In his Executive Order No. 53, Marcos Jr. reactivated the Task Force El Niño, and instructed the panel to mount the “El Niño Online Platform,” which would feature “interactive maps and visualizations, as well as well-informed data-driven plans and programs related to El Niño.”



“In coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Task Force is hereby directed to establish the El Niño Online Platform,” the executive order read.



“The El Niño Online Platform shall support government decision-making, enhance public awareness and foster public understanding of El Niño and its effects,” it read.



The EO neither provided a timeline or a deadline when the El Niño Online Platform should be launched, but noted that this “will serve as a centralized repository for a wide range of data, research, and information concerning El Niño.”



“The funding requirements for the implementation of this order shall be charged against the existing appropriations of the member-agencies of the Task Force,” the EO read.



The Department of National Defense will chair the Task Force, while the Department of Science and Technology will serve as its co-chair.



Other members of the panel include the environment, agriculture, health, and socioeconomic planning departments.



“The Task Force may call upon the assistance of such other government agencies and entities, as may be necessary in the performance of its functions,” the President said in his EO.



“All concerned government agencies and entities are hereby directed to render full support to and cooperation with the Task Force.”



In December, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that among the short-term interventions that the government would roll out include the fast tracking of permits for "water projects… and infrastructure programs to make more secure our energy supply, particularly for critical infrastructure for standby power.”



El Niño — which is expected to start in December 2023 and persist until mid-2024 — will peak in April 2024 and will affect nearly all provinces, said Science and Technology Sec. Renato Solidum.



At least 63 provinces are expected to “experience drought conditions, while 12 provinces will experience dry spell conditions," he said, citing data from meteorological agencies.