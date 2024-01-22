House launches 'Congress TV'

MANILA - The House of Representatives has launched Congress TV, dedicated a free television channel that will air proceedings at the House in cooperation with state-owned PTV.

"In an age where information is both a tool and a weapon, the onus is on us, the elected representatives of the people, to ensure that the power of information is harnessed to empower, educate, and engage. It is with immense pride and a profound sense of duty that we, in collaboration with PTV-4, unveil CongressTV," Speaker Martin Romualdez said in his speech during the launch event.

"This initiative is not just a channel; it's a bridge. A bridge that connects the hallowed halls of the House of Representatives to every home, every school, and every Filipino. It's a bridge built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity," Romualdez added.

"CongressTV is our commitment to ensuring that no Filipino is left in the dark, that every citizen is afforded a front-row seat to the legislative process. Through this platform, we are tearing down the walls that have long kept the inner workings of the legislature away from public scrutiny," he said.

PTV’s digital channel 14 Manila will serve as the free-to-air broadcast platform for Congress TV. It will also be available via Ch. 46 on GMA Affordabox and Ch. 2 on ABS-CBN TVPlus.

Congress TV airs daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting January 23, 2024, on PTV Digital Channel 14 Manila, and online via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X.