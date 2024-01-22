Agri damage in Mindanao from floods, landslide reaches P82 million: OCD

MANILA — The agricultural damage due to the shear line that affected parts of Mindanao is pegged at P82 million, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Monday, although the number is expected to climb in the next few days.



“Posible pa po itong magbago dahil with the improvement of the weather, nakakalabas na yung mga nagco-conduct ng rapid assessment,” said Director Edgar Posadas, spokesperson of the OCD.



At least 11 areas have declared a state of calamity after torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides in parts of the Davao Region and CARAGA, he said.



The OCD has confirmed at least 16 casualties, most of whom were caught in a landslide in the town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro, he said.

“Wala po tayong missing sa ngayon,” he said.



Of the 152,600 families affected, some 50,000 are still staying in evacuation areas, according to data from the OCD.