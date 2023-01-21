Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Two dismissed policemen being linked in the kidnapping of an e-sabong master agent surrendered Thursday to authorities, the Philippine National Police said.

The kidnapping suspects — Pat Rigel Brosas and Daryl Paghangaan — are among three subjects of an arrest warrant dated Jan. 17 issued by Judge Luvida Padolina Roque of the Regional Trial Court Branch 29 of San Pablo City, Laguna.

They are facing charges related to kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and robbery with violence.

The court recommended no bail for the kidnapping case, while it recommended bail amounting to P400,000 for each case of robbery.

The PNP said Brosas and Paghangaan were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of e-sabong master agent Ricardo Lasco.

Lasco, according to the police, was "illegally arrested" in his house in Laguna by police officers pretending to be members of the National Bureau of Investigation.

"After [a] series of negotiations, our Team 4A have convinced these two former PNP personnel to surrender and already stop putting the image of the PNP in a bad light," said Police B/Gen. Warren de Leon, director of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, the police unit that handled the surrender of the suspects in Liliw municipal police in Laguna.