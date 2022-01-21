Passenger jeep plunges into Abra creek; 1 dead, 6 injured

A passenger jeep fell into a creek in the town of Luba in Abra province, leaving at least 1 dead and 6 injured. January 21, 2022. Courtesy: Midiam Estates.

MANILA - A passenger jeep fell into a creek in the town of Luba, Abra on Friday morning, leaving at least 1 person dead and 6 others injured.

According to Luba Police Chief Police Capt. Odilon Fel Osorio, the jeep was traveling from the town of Tubo with 23 passengers toward Bangued, Abra when the accident happened.

Osorio said that the jeep tried to avoid another passenger jeep on the road, leading it to plunge an estimated 7 meters into the creek.

"May sinusundan daw ang passenger jeep na passenger jeep din. Noong tumigil daw 'yung nasa harap niya, nagpreno yata, ay bigla rin siyang nagpreno at tumigil siya at iniwasan niya 'yung jeep sa harapan kaya dumiretso siya sa creek," sabi ni Osorio.

(The jeep was following another passenger jeep. When the vehicle in front of it topped, the jeep had to also stop and avoid the vehicle. That's why it fell down the creek.)

The lone fatality died despite being brought to the hospital. The six others who were injured meanwhile are currently in recovery.

- Report from Grace Alba