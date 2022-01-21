A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on Jan. 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The head of the country's vaccine expert panel said on Friday it was waiting for more data on COVID-19 vaccines for 2 to 5-year-olds.

“Meron kaming ini-evaluate pero kulang pa ang data, so merong parang rolling submission in a way,” said Dr. Nina Gloriani. “Merong kaunting data na pumasok pero hindi pa po ‘yon enough.”

(We are evaluating something, but the data are insufficient, so it appears to be a rolling submission, in a way. Some data came it, but these are not yet enough.)

Video courtesy of PTV

She noted an emergency use authorization requires data proving the efficacy of a vaccine on at least half of participants in a phase 3 trial.

“Without that, maghihintay po tayo. Hindi po basta-basta ang ating pag-evaluate, at lalo na mga bata ito,”

(Without that, we will wait. Our evaluation is not done haphazardly, especially since this is for children.)

About 56.4 million of the Philippines’ 109 million people have been fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

Minors aged 12 to 17 started getting COVID-19 jabs in October last year, while the vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds is expected to start in February.





