Ex-cop wanted for murder killed in Bulacan shootout

MANILA - A former member of the country's police force was killed in a shootout with members of the Philippine National Police - Anti-Kidnapping Group in San Rafael, Bulacan Thursday.

In a statement, the PNP-AKG said they were set to arrest the suspect, ex-PO2 Rolando Basmayor Jr., for murder when he fired at them.

The authorities retaliated, which led to Basmayor's death.

Basmayor was indicted for the murder of Jaypee de Guzman in San Rafael, Bulacan in February 2020.

The suspect, upon learning of the issuance of an arrest warrant against him, hid in Isabela and Pampanga for almost a year.

The PNP-AKG also said Basmayor was involved in a series of killings in Region 3 as a member of a gun-for-hire group.

