MANILA -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Batangas province on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 4:04 p.m. some 13 kilometers northwest of Tingloy, Batangas, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Phivolcs is expecting damage from the earthquake.