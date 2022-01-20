Bicol logs record-high new COVID-19 cases

Bicol region on Thursday logged 720 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily tally since the pandemic began.

According to the Department of Health-Bicol, 220 of the new infections came from Albay, 170 from Camarines Sur, 33 from Sorsogon, 106 from Masbate, 67 from Camarines Norte, 22 from Catanduanes, and 2 from other areas.

Bicol has registered 53,483 COVID-19 cases since the first coronavirus infection in the country, according to DOH-Bicol. Of the cumulative total, 14.84 percent or 7,935 are active cases.

More than 2,024 have died from the respiratory disease in the region, based on DOH-Bicol's data. In September 2021, Bicol logged a daily case count of 645 due to the highly-infectious Delta variant.

Operations at the Bicol Cancer Center (BCC) of the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Albay were suspended on Thursday after several employees contracted COVID-19. Its medical director said the institution needs to be sanitized.

Patients will be treated in a private hospital in Legazpi City.

The Sorsogon Provincial Hospital also limited its services after 52 of its medical workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A large part of Bicol will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31, except for Masbate province which is under Alert Level 2.

— Report from Karren Canon

RELATED VIDEO