Esplanade with jogging path, bike lanes, shops to be built along Pasig River

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said the government will construct an esplanade along the 25-kilometer-long Pasig River to include jogging path, bike lanes and commercial areas with retail stores and cafes.



MMDA Chairman Atty. Romando Artes said these are all included in the masterplan that was created by an inter-agency council led by Housing czar Jerry Acuzar and himself as vice chair.



“Within two years mailatag iyon pong jogging path at saka iyong bikeway, tapos po iyong aesthetics ay susunod na lamang po. Pero ang balak po talaga ay two to three years ay mailatag po iyon nga pong bikeway and pathway na puwede na pong malakaran ng ating mga kababayan habang ginagawa naman po iyong aesthetics,” Artes said in a public briefing.



“Mayroon po kasing mga portions, ang gagawin po ay parang two levels – iyong jogging path at iyon pong bikeway ay nasa taas at iyong shops po ay nasa ilalim,” he added.



The masterplan also includes relocation of informal settlers who will be affected by the development of the project.



They will not be displaced, Artes clarified, as housing units will be built within the city where these families reside.



“Iyong mga informal settler families ay iri-relocate temporarily doon din po kung saang lugar sila nakatira sa pamamagitan po ng pagtatayo ng staging area consisting of container vans kung saan doon muna po sila pansamantalang maninirahan habang pong itinatayo iyong housing facility na permanent,” he explained.



“Tayo po ay nakipag-ugnayan sa mga Metro Manila mayors to identify open spaces kung saan mailalagay po itong ating temporary housing para nga po dito sa mga madi-displace. And we want to make sure na iyon nga pong temporary relocation na iyan ay malapit doon kung saan sila nakatira,” he also added.



To aid in the clean-up of the Pasig River, the MMDA is also adding trash skimmers which prevent floating debris and garbage from flowing along the river.



They have also started recycling water hyacinths and water lilies to make charcoals briquettes and lily pots.



“Ito po ay ecofriendly dahil biodegradable po naman ito pong mga water hyacinth na ito or water lily – itatanim na po diretso sa lupa kasama po iyong lily pot,” he said.



All plans to rehabilitate and develop the Pasig River to make it a tourist attraction is expected to be completed within the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the MMDA chairman said.

