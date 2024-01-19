10 killed in Davao de Oro landslide

Watch more News on iWantTFC



At least 10 people were killed when a landslide hit a house in a mountainous gold mining area in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Thursday.

Responders on Friday continued digging through heavy mud to find one more missing person after heavy rains triggered the landslide in Purok 19, Pag-asa, Brgy. Mount Diwata.

Monkayo Mayor Manual Zamora had issued a warning on Wednesday for people living in "high risk" areas of the municipality to leave their homes, his chief of staff, Rodielyn Manugas, told AFP.

A family of eight -- including six children -- had left their evacuation center and returned home for a prayer meeting with other villagers, Monkayo municipal disaster officer Rocris Idul told AFP.

The children were among those retrieved in the mud, he said.

"There's a very slim chance they can survive," Idul said, noting the huge volume of mud that buried the house.

Schools in the municipality were ordered to suspend classes on Friday, with more heavy rain expected in the region.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse and Hernel Tocmo