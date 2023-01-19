MANILA — After being detained for almost nine years, lawyer Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, former chief-of-staff of ex-senator and now presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, was released from jail Thursday, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said.

Reyes, who was tagged in the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam, was released from the Taguig City Jail Female Dormitory around 6:30 p.m. “by virtue of Petition for Habeas Corpus granted in resolution dated 17 January 2023” by the First Division of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

"May mga kondisyon po. Una, that Ms. Reyes shall personally attend the hearing. So, may mga hearing pa siyang a-attendan sa criminal cases filed sa kaniya before Sandiganbayan," Jail C/Insp. Jayrex Joseph Bustinera, in an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, said of the release of Reyes, citing the tribunal's decision.

"Pangalawa, masgsa-submit ng quarterly periodic report to the Clerk of Court ng Sandiganbayan ng kaniyang whereabouts. No. 3, magsa-secure siya ng travel authority from Sandiganbayan in case siya ay magbabiyahe," he added.

The fourth condition is for Reyes to submit a quarterly report to the court regarding her compliance with all the conditions set.

In 2021, Reyes, through her lawyer Estelito Mendoza, filed a petition for habeas corpus before the Supreme Court invoking due process and her right to speedy trial.

She had been detained at the Taguig jail in Camp Bagong Diwa since her arrest on July 9, 2014.

Reyes and Enrile are facing plunder charges in connection with the pork barrel scam wherein the former senator is accused of allegedly receiving P172.8 million in kickbacks from “pork barrel queen” Janet Lim Napoles.

The scheme involves the diversion of lawmakers' discretionary funds to bogus NGOs. The high court invalidated the Priority Development Assistance Fund system in 2013 when the racket was busted.

Enrile was released on humanitarian grounds in 2015 despite facing non-bailable charges.

- with report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News