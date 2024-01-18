Ombudsman orders dismissal of CHED Commissioner for nepotism

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Jo Mark Libre for nepotism and grave misconduct.

The dismissal stemmed from complaints of alleged recommendation of nepotic appointment of his relatives under his immediate supervision.

The Ombudsman meted out the penalty of dismissal from service which will carry with it cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government service.

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed Libre as CHED Commissioner on February 9, 2022.

Before his appointment as CHED Commissioner, Libre in 2019 was found by the Civil Service Commission Davao Region (CSC 11), guilty of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, fabrication of official documents, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

CSC said Libre has been subjected to penalties, which include dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and prohibition from taking any Civil Service Examinations.

CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera has issued a memorandum transferring 24 state universities and colleges under Libre to the remaining members of the Commission.

