BFAR issues shellfish ban in 8 areas due to 'red tide'

MANILA— The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has issued a shellfish ban in 8 areas nationwide because of "red tide."

In its latest bulletin, the bureau said the paralytic shellfish poison in those areas is "beyond the regulatory limit."

BFAR information chief Nazario Briguera said the following coastal waters have been found positive for paralytic shellfish poisoning. Mussels and tiny shrimps are not safe for human consumption during this time, he noted.

- coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate

- coastal waters of Panay

- coastal waters of President Roxas and Pilar in Capiz

- coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

- Dumanquillas Bay In Zamboanga del Sur

- Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

"Ligtas pa rin namang kainin ang mga isda gaya ng galunggong, pusit, hipon, at alimasag na nakukuha o nahuhuli sa mga binanggit na lugar. Tiyakin lamang na ang mga ito ay sariwa, nilinis nang maayos, at tinanggalan ng lamang-loob bago lutuin," Briguera said in a televised briefing.

A toxic red tide is a natural phenomenon, the official said, and this can only be monitored regularly so the public could be advised.

