NEA: Power restored to 2.7 million Odette-hit houses

MANILA - The National Electrification Administration (NEA) said on Tuesday that it had restored electricity to around 2.7 million homes in Visayas and Mindanao hit by Typhoon Odette last month.

NEA Project Officer Mark Ian Francisco said that as of January 17, 2022, 2,729,429 households had a stable supply of electricity, while 915,384 were still waiting for power to be restored.

In terms of municipalities, 770 already had power, while 47 still remained without it.

Overall, electricity had been restored in around 82.18 percent of municipalities and 77.61 percent of households.

NEA added that the damage "Odette" caused to power distribution utilities was worth an estimated P3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy said that more gasoline stations in storm-hit regions had returned to operation. According to Oil Management Bureau Director Rino David, only 44 gasoline stations in affected areas remained inoperative.

“Among the monitored 1,874 gasoline stations for the six regions, 1,830 na po yung operational. Itong natitirang two percent we will continue to monitor, at this time tututukan na namin yung 44 (stations) if we can still get them back to operation or totally sira na talaga ito,” he said.

(Among the monitored 1,874 gasoline stations for the six regions, 1,830 were already operational. We will continue to monitor the remaining two percent. We will focus on the 44 stations and see if we can still get them back to operation or they're totally inoperable.)

David assured the public that petroleum product inventories in the MIMAROPA and CARAGA regions, as well as Western and Central Visayas were still enough for more than two weeks.

- With a report by Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News.