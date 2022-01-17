House passes 19 bills weeks before adjournment for 2022 polls

A special session is being conducted in the House of Representatives in Quezon City on October 13, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Monday passed several legislative measures, few weeks before Congress adjourns for the election period.

The lower chamber approved 19 bills on third and final reading.

The measures that were passed include:

* House Bill 10541 or the “Film and Live Events Recovery Act".

* HB 10555 or the “Free College Entrance Examinations Act”.

* HB 10560 which mandates the establishment of the tertiary education subsidy in all state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, private HEIs, and technical vocational institutions.

* HB 10561 which seeks to establish an enterprise-based education and training program.

* HB 10568 which aims to increase the discount rate and exempt from value added tax the monthly electric and water consumption of senior citizens.

* HB 10569 or the “Magna Carta on Religious Freedom Act”.

* HB 10576 which seeks to recognize and protect the rights and fundamental freedoms of human rights defenders.

* HB 10579 which aims to strengthen the field offices of the Commission on Elections by upgrading and creating certain positions for personnel.

* HB 10582 or the “Rural Financial Inclusion and Literacy Act”.

* HB 10610 which seeks to fix the validity period of the license to own and possess, register, and permit to carry firearms outside of residence or place of business.

The House also approved two bills granting Filipino citizenship and seven local bills.

Congress will remain in session from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4, before it will adjourn for the campaign period ahead of the May 2022 elections.

RELATED VIDEO