MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday cautioned the public on getting intravenous (IV) glutathione and stem cell treatment from unlicensed clinics.

This, following the reported death of a woman in Quezon City due to alleged complications from a stem cell treatment.



In a press briefing Tuesday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said products like intravenous glutathione are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



“Off-label use at illegal po ang paggawa niyan. At ito na ang nakita natin na ito na ang pwedeng rason, pagkamatay,” he said.



While stem cell therapy is practiced in the Philippines, the DOH said that regulations are in place to ensure that the services provided by clinics are safe.

“Para hindi kayo mauwi sa morgue dahil sa inyong pagpapaganda o pagpapabata, i-check po sa website yung listahan ng mga stem cell clinic na lisensiyado. ‘Pag wala sila doon sa listahan, ‘yan ay illegal,” Herbosa said.



The health chief added that most stem cell clinics are attached to bigger hospitals as the procedures requires complex laboratories.

