DILG planong mag-rehire ng 15,000 contact tracers

Swab testing facility sa San Juan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Ire-rehire ng Department of the Interior and Local Government ang nasa 15,000 sa kanilang mga contact tracer para sa susunod na 6 na buwan.

Ito ay para maayudahan umano ang contact tracing efforts ng gobyerno, sa harap ng pagkakaroon ng kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variant sa bansa.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng DILG na ire-rehire ang mga contact tracer matapos aprubahan ng Department of Budget and Management ang P1.9-bilyong budget para kumuha ng contact tracers.

"We are pleased that we have been given the funds to re-hire some 15,000 CTs this year who will continue to help us track down, monitor coronavirus cases, and cut transmission in the community," ani DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya sa pahayag na inilabas ngayong Sabado.

Giit ni Malaya na habang gusto nilang i-hire ang lahat ng contact tracer na nakuha noong nakaraang taon, nalimitahan ang budget nila kaya 15,000 lang ang kukunin habang naghihintay ng dagdag-pondo.

"Much as we would like to continue the services of all the 50,000 CTs hired in 2020, we need to have a more rational number of CTs and work within the available budget allotted to the Department. Hence, only 15,000 CTs will be re-hired under a six-month contract in the meantime while we wait for the release of additional funds," aniya.



Dahil dito, inatasan ng DILG ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na magsagawa ng evaluation ng mga contact tracer at piliin ang mga mas naging epektibo sa kanila.



“Therefore, DILG field offices and the LGUs are directed to conduct an immediate assessment of the performance of the contact tracers and proceed with the selection of those who have effectively and efficiently performed their assigned tasks,” ani Malaya.

Nanawagan si DILG Officer-in-Charge Bernardo Florece Jr. na bigyang-prayoridad ang pagha-hire ng contact tracer sa mga lugar na may maraming COVID-19 cases at mataas na active cases.

Ayon kay Malaya, marami sa mga iha-hire ay mapupunta sa Metro Manila, Central Luzon, at Region 7, batay sa mga active na kaso sa mga rehiyon.

Aarangkada lang aniya ang rehiring kapag nakuha na ang pondo mula sa national government.