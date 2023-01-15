MANILA--A shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Leyte on Sunday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake, which struck at 8:28 p.m. was tectonic in origin and had a depth of only one kilometer.

It hit three kilometers southeast of Leyte.

Several areas in Leyte experienced an Intensity 3 quake including Alangalang, Carigara, Babatngon, Barugo, Tacloban City and Ormoc City.

Instrumental Intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity 4 - Carigara, Leyte

Intensity 3 - Alangalang, Ormoc City, Leyte

Intensity 2 - Calubian, Albuera, Leyte

Intensity 1 - Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Bogo City, Cebu

No damage was reported but aftershocks are to be expected, said Phivolcs.