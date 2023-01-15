Cebu rights group sounds alarm on 2 missing members

Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha, members of the group Karapatan Central Visayas, have been missing since Jan. 10, after returning to Cebu from a holiday in Mindanao. Courtesy: Karapatan Central Visayas

CEBU — Rights group Karapatan Central Visayas on Saturday reported that 2 of its active members have been missing for more than 3 days.

In a statement, the group said that the search for its members Dyan Gumanao, 28, and Armand Dayoha, 27, were still ongoing.

Gumanao and Dayoha last communicated with their families on Jan. 10 after arriving at the Cebu City Port after spending the holiday season in Mindanao. They have not been in contact since.

“After three whole days without any communication to their families and co-workers, their parents and co-workers have decided to seek help from government agencies in trying to locate Dyan and Armand and ensure their safety,” said their statement.

Karapatan claimed that since 2020, both Gumanao and Dayoha had been reportedly been the subjects of suspected surveillance and tailing.

Authorities in Central Visayas have been informed of the incident, but as of writing, no update on the two members' whereabouts have been given.

Gumanao and Dayoha's disappearance has also caused concern to their alma mater University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu.

Gumanao graduated from the university with a Mass Communication degree, cum laude, and was an active student leader during her college years. She went on to work for a non-government organization after graduation.

Dayoha was in his senior year in the UP Cebu's Fine Arts program, his second degree after obtaining his first Psychology degree from the same university.

“The University of the Philippines Cebu calls for urgent police action as well as assistance from the public on the missing persons’ report filed by the family and colleagues of Armand Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao,” the university's statement read.

“In calling for immediate police action, we draw from the PNP and UP Cebu’s common values and direction for development especially progress for those in the countryside and the lowest of the poor,” it further read.

—Report from Annie Perez