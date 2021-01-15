Dacera case: 13th guest in Room 2207 shows up at NBI

MANILA – The 13th guest in the adjacent room where flight attendant Christine Dacera was found unconscious before she died on January 1 appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila on Friday after being flown in from Tacloban.

JUST IN. DACERA CASE UPDATE: 13th occupant of Room 2207 of the City Garden Grand Hotel last January 1, arrives at the NBI Manila from Tacloban City @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/4oiTjumuTb — zyann ambrosio (@ZyannAmbrosio) January 15, 2021

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said the unidentified person asked to be "fetched" from Tacloban by his counsel.

"The lawyer just called us for his client to be fetched. Sinundo namin. He knows his friends . . . Magkakilala sila. We thank them for the cooperation of their counsels," Lavin said, adding the person was not in hiding.

Dacera, 23, and her friends booked Room 2209 at City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City to ring in the New Year.

CCTV footage revealed they went back and forth to Room 2207 after being introduced to guests there.

On Wednesday, the 12 guests of Room 2207 showed up at the NBI office after being subpoenaed.

Dacera was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

While the cause of death was ruptured aortic aneurysm, police believe she was raped and killed, tagging her company that night as suspects. The men, all of whom were Dacera's friends, denied wrongdoing.