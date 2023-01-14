

MANILA - The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is set to open the new and most modern Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) in Calapan Port in Oriental Mindoro.

The announcement was made by PPA General Manager Jay Santiago when he, together with Transportation Undersecretary Elmer Sarmiento, visited the project recently to check the status of work.

The project is expected to be completed on Feb. 18, and will be made operational in March.

Sarmiento said this will be the biggest Passenger Terminal Building in the country once completed. It can accommodate 3,500 passengers at any given time.

The project, which costs P353 million, has modern facilities like elevator, escalator, prayer room, breastfeeding station, children’s playroom and clinic.

Santiago said that in undertaking this project, they took into consideration the heavy volume of passengers not only from Oriental Mindoro but also from provinces like those in the Visayas and Mindanao that use this port to access Luzon.

- report from Noel Alamar

