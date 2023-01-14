Home  >  News

ANC

LOOK: PH's biggest port terminal to open in Calapan City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2023 01:05 PM


MANILA - The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is set to open the new and most modern Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) in Calapan Port in Oriental Mindoro.

The announcement was made by PPA General Manager Jay Santiago when he, together with Transportation Undersecretary Elmer Sarmiento, visited the project recently to check the status of work. 

The project is expected to be completed on Feb. 18, and will be made operational in March.

LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 1
LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 2
LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 3
LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 4
LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 5
LOOK: PH&#39;s biggest port terminal to open in Calapan 6

Photos from the PPA

Photos from the PPA

Photos from the PPA

Photos from the PPA

Photos from the PPA

Photos from the PPA

Sarmiento said this will be the biggest Passenger Terminal Building in the country once completed. It can accommodate 3,500 passengers at any given time.

The project, which costs P353 million, has modern facilities like elevator, escalator, prayer room, breastfeeding station, children’s playroom and clinic.

Santiago said that in undertaking this project, they took into consideration the heavy volume of passengers not only from Oriental Mindoro but also from provinces like those in the Visayas and Mindanao that use this port to access Luzon.

- report from Noel Alamar

RELATED NEWS

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  regions   regional news   local news   Calapan Port   Philippine Ports Authority   Oriental Mindoro   biggest port terminal   PPA  